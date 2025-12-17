Whitelands, Helen Ganya, Swallowtail and Dirtsharks have today been named as the March installment of the ever-popular Hidden Herd new music discovery night. As always the event is spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems around on the scene at the moment. The venue of choice is The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, Brighton and the date for your diary is Wednesday 25th March.

Let’s find out about the acts…..

Whitelands

London four-piece Whitelands are at the forefront of a new generation of Black British guitar music, alongside the likes of Big Joanie and Bob Vylan. Their shoegaze origins trace back to 2019, when frontman Etienne Quartey-Papafio stumbled across Slowdive’s KEXP session on YouTube. Over the following years, the project grew from a solo endeavour into the formidable force it has become today. After a handful of DIY releases, Whitelands signed with Sonic Cathedral in 2022 and soon came to the attention of BBC Radio 6 Music, Stereogum, DIY and others. Their debut album, ‘Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day’, was released to widespread acclaim in early 2024, coinciding with a major UK tour supporting their heroes, Slowdive (Review HERE).

Since then, the band have played numerous festivals and other high-profile shows alongside the likes of Sea Power and High Vis, while simultaneously working on their second album, ‘Sunlight Echoes’, due for release at the end of January 2026. Blending the personal with the political, and benefitting from the masterful mixing of Grammy Award–winner Eduardo De La Paz (New Order, The Horrors, The Charlatans), the album sees Whitelands emerge from the shoegaze shadows into something bigger, brighter and more expansive. With SXSW and an EU and UK tour planned around the release – including a headline show at London’s Moth Club – the band are poised to take things to the next level.

linktr.ee/whitelandsband

Helen Ganya

Brighton-based Scottish-Thai musician Helen Ganya – previously releasing music under the moniker Dog In The Snow – has demonstrated a proclivity for dark, artful rock and off-kilter sonics, earning praise from The Sunday Times, Uncut, Clash and Loud & Quiet. Her latest album, ‘Share Your Care’ – out now on Bella Union – marks the beginning of a new era, expanding upon her established sonic worlds while weaving in traditional Thai instrumentation to create a plush, luminous, psych-tinged record rich in emotional depth. She has previously supported artists including John Grant, Algiers, Bess Atwell and Bombino, and has appeared at festivals such as Ypsigrock, SXSW, The Great Escape and LUCFest.

She has also toured as a session musician with post-punk band Fear of Men and alternative collective Lost Horizons, founded by Cocteau Twins member and Bella Union head Simon Raymonde (Review HERE). Beyond her musical practice, Helen holds an MSc in Climate Change and works with the climate and culture organisation Julie’s Bicycle. She sits on the music committee of Brian Eno’s climate charity EarthPercent and is a member of ESEA Music, which advocates for improved representation of artists and professionals of East and South-East Asian heritage in the UK. She also produces and presents a regular radio show on Brighton’s Slack City, Mixed Tapes, spotlighting the work of musicians of colour.

linktr.ee/helenganya

Swallowtail

Swallowtail are a Brighton-based four-piece, originally formed in Nottingham. Drawing inspiration from the eeriness of The Twilight Sad and the ambience of Just Mustard, they blend the fuzzy textures of shoegaze with the intricate melodies of post-punk, creating an elegantly gritty soundscape. The band have played a string of sold-out shows across the country and performed at festivals such as Dot To Dot Festival. Swallowtail have also supported bdrmm on their UK tour and shared stages with dreamy contemporaries like Lemondaze, Oyama and Le Lamb (Review HERE).

After receiving early support from Dork and BBC Music Introducing, the band recently unveiled their atmospheric and unrelenting six-song collection, ‘The Seesaw EP’, firmly establishing themselves as a distinctive emerging force. Following a brief hiatus, Swallowtail recently returned to the live scene with a refreshed lineup, led by the distinctive vocals of cinematic singer-songwriter Lucy Darke.

linktr.ee/thebandswallowtail

Dirtsharks

Dirtsharks are a Brighton-based four-piece whose journey began in Cornwall with brothers Aidan and Brendan Moran. Since their breakout set at Boardmasters in 2021, the band have built a reputation as one of Brighton’s most exciting live acts, earning support from BBC Music Introducing and sharing stages with Wunderhorse, Harvey Jay Dodgson and more. They have also appeared at The Great Escape, The Beach House Sessions, 234 Fest, Dome Studio Live, School Night London at The Grace and were even selected to perform on the opening night of the WaterBear Music Bar event (Review HERE).

Their 2024 EP ‘Stay Lucent’ marked their arrival as a fully formed unit, showcasing meticulous songwriting alongside striking visuals. On stage, Dirtsharks deliver a visceral live experience, blending raw intensity with inventiveness – including the addition of violin to their sets. As BBC Music Introducing’s Melita Dennett observed: “Dirtsharks are a band that, when you see them live, it really clicks.”

beacons.ai/dirtsharks

Tickets for this 25th March Hidden Herd concert are on sale now from HERE.