Water engineers have unblocked 6,000 fatbergs from sewers across Sussex this year.

Southern Water is sending out its team of blockbusters to hotspots known for frequent fatbergs to make sure things are running smoothly in the run up to Christmas.

Matt Collins, who leads the team, said: “There’s a one-in-ten chance of a fatberg blocking your pipes this Christmas if you pour fat, oil and grease down the sink – turkey or otherwise!

“Festive feasting can leave sewers stuffed and customers may have to pay the price to clear their pipes if they find themselves with a blockage.”

The water company says for every one million turkeys cooked, around 250 tonnes of fat and oil finds its way into the water network.

A fatberg is a solid mass of congealed fat, oil, and grease – known as FOG – which when combined with non-biodegradable waste like wet wipes, sanitary products and cotton buds, can form in sewage pipes.

Matt Added: “Fat, oil and grease should never go down the drain. Instead, allow it to cool in containers, avoid a potential greasy nightmare and put the turkey fat in the bin.”

The company also suggests freezing turkey fat in containers to make flavour cubes to add to dishes for an extra kick of flavour .

As well as fats, it is asking people not to put solids such as nappies, baby wipes, tampons, sanitary towels, panty liners, colostomy bags and condoms down the drains.