Yumi And The Weather is the music project of musician and producer Ruby Taylor, who has quietly built a reputation on the fringes of the UK underground for blending dreamy indie songwriting with immersive electronic soundscape textures.

Since first emerging in 2013 with her critically acclaimed ‘All We Can’ EP, Yumi And The Weather has spent the past few years perfecting her unique blend of electrifying technicolour psych-pop combining it with garage rock, shoegaze and indie elements, and electronic undercurrents. Yumi has also been making a name for herself with explosive live shows including festival slots at Manchester Psych Fest, Green Man, Y Not Festival, Kendal Calling, and Shambala. Her music has been featured in the BBC hit drama series ‘Normal People’ and she’s gained support from Lauren Laverne, Guy Garvey, Chris Hawkins, Don Letts, Jack Saunders, Iggy Pop, Tom Ravenscroft, John Kennedy, Clash, The Line Of Best Fit and more.

The debut self-titled album dropped back in September 2018 and received much interest. Having previously been confined to the isolation of her bedroom studio, this album gave birth to a collaboration with friend Rob Flynn (of local duo Oslo Parks) who produced the album alongside Ruby. The second album ‘It’s All In My Head’, was a full-length self-produced offering which was released via Ruby’s own Miohmi Records imprint on 23rd September 2022. The record is a collection of songs inspired by her personal experiences in mental health, relationships and loneliness, and demonstrates the turning of negative situations into positive art.

YATW is now set to return with a double single which is coming out on 22nd April via Miohmi Records and as a celebration there will be two shows featuring a new live band and this will be the first glimpse of new material from the forthcoming third album which due later this year. The first of these will be happening on Wednesday 29th April at Alphabet which is located at 11 Dyke Road in Brighton which is a stone’s throw up from the Clock Tower. This is a venue that they played at last year – Review HERE.

Tickets for this forthcoming performance are on sale now and can be found HERE. Support on the night will come from Snowy Mountain who are a Brighton based dream-pop group comprising Snowy Mountain (vocals, synth), Oli Newton (drums, drumpads) and Max Erle (synths, vocals). They expertly weave their brand of analogue synths, tape echo, and darkwave pulses – think Broadcast meets Slowdive via Twin Peaks. We last caught Snowy Mountain live in action last December – Review HERE.

The second forthcoming gig will be going down the following night at the Sebright Arms in London – Tickets HERE.

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