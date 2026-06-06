A prolific criminal has been jailed for 45 months after burgling two homes in Brighton and Hove.

Sussex Police said today (Saturday 6 June): “A burglar has been jailed after distracting two vulnerable homeowners in Brighton and Hove in order to steal cash and jewellery.

“Shaun Shirley, 65, of North Road, Brighton, was jailed for three years and nine months when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 June.

“Shirley, a prolific criminal, entered a flat in Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton, on Sunday 26 April, posing as a window cleaner, saying he needed to come into the house to close windows before leaving with jewellery and cash.

“Three days later, on Wednesday 29 April, he told the homeowner in Wilbury Road, Hove, he was putting up scaffolding and he went into her bedroom to move plants, before grabbing her bag containing cash and running away.”

Detective Constable James Botting said: “Shirley is a prolific criminal who has preyed on vulnerable people, entering their homes on the pretence of helping them but his only aim was to steal from them.

“He has 30 previous convictions for 89 offences including burglary, theft and fraud.

“Justice has been done and we will continue to identify, target and catch those criminals who commit such crimes.”