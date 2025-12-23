A high-rise Hove hotel has been evacuated while firefighters battle a blaze on its fourth floor.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to the Imperial Hotel in First Avenue shortly after 3pm.

Smoke was then coming out of the fourth floor of the building, which is owned by Tombstone Ltd, owned by Nicholas van Hoogstraten’s family.

The fire service says its crews are tackling a fire in a room on the fourth floor.

A spokeswoman said: “They are using one main jet and two breathing apparatus as well as the aerial ladder platform.

“No casualties have been reported and people are being evacuated from the hotel.

“Police and ambulance have also been alerted.

“Because the building is a high rise, Joint Fire Control have sent multiple fire engines to the scene.

“Please avoid the area while we work.”

People staying at the hotel are currently seeking shelter in neighbouring properties.

Brighton and Hove City Council said it had not been asked to assist at this time.