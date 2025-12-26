Seven people have been convicted out of the 200 arrested during the annual Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving, Sussex Police said.

One of them was a builder who was caught in Brighton having had more than double the permitted amount of alcohol.

SussexPolicesaid: “Linas Pikturna, 43, a builder, of Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton, was arrested in Ditchling Road, Brighton, on Friday 19 December and charged with driving with 80 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.”

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Sussex Police said: “At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 20 December, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £180 victim surcharge.”

The force said: “A man who ‘didn’t feel drunk’ – but still managed to crash his car into a barrier – is among the first seven people to be convicted of drink or drug driving this Christmas.

“Officers responded to the collision in Camber Road, Camber, on the evening of Wednesday 10 December where a Volkswagen Golf was found abandoned with the airbags deployed.

“Due to concerns for the welfare of the driver, they made some inquiries which led them to an address in nearby Whitesand Drive, where the driver was identified as Richard Bamsey, 42, a computer industry employee.

“In a police interview, Bamsey said the cause of the collision was more due to jet lag, having landed on a flight into the UK the previous day.

“However, he had also been drinking that afternoon. He failed a breath test, and was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 45 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath and driving with no insurance.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 11 December, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay a £500 fine, £85 costs and a £200 victim surcharge.

“A total of 200 people have so far been arrested in connection with the Sussex Police 2025 Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving, which launched on Monday 1 December.

“In keeping with previous campaigns, we will be publishing the names of those convicted to raise awareness of the issue and to act as a deterrent to others from committing the same offence.

“Here are the other people to be convicted so far.

“Andrzej Cichon, 48, retired, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis, was arrested on Thursday 4 December and charged with driving with 152 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 6 December, he was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

“Daniel Conetta, 33, a carpet fitter, of Walesbeech, Crawley, was arrested in Holmcroft, Crawley, on Thursday 4 December and charged with driving with 44 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

“At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday 19 December, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £576 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £230 victim surcharge.

“Andrew Biffen, 56, a driver, of Hedge Parsley Crescent, Pevensey, was arrested in St Anthony’s Avenue, Eastbourne, on Friday 5 December and charged with driving with 81 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 8 December, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £300 fine and a £154 victim surcharge.

“Pritesh Chudasama, 32, a dentist, of Monarch Close, Crawley, was arrested in Brighton Road, Horsham, on Saturday 6 December and charged with driving with 65 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

“At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 23 December, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £692 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £277 victim surcharge.

“Roselia Cueto-Matias, 45, of Weller Close, Crawley, was arrested in Haslett Avenue East, Crawley, on Sunday 7 December and charged with driving with 50 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath and driving with no MoT (test certificate).

“At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 23 December, she was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 victim surcharge.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who is also the roads policing lead for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Every year, we see a number of innocent people killed or seriously injured on our roads by drivers who are high on drink or drugs and it needs to stop.

“The impact on victims and their families is devastating and no one should expect to receive a knock on the door to be told they have lost their loved one in a collision due to a drink or drug driver.

“With the festive season still in full swing, we have stepped up patrols again this month – in addition to routine roads policing duties 365 days a year – to ensure we protect all road users in Sussex and bring those offenders to justice.”