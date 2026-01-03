The sentencing of a Brighton dealer who was caught with drugs, cash and a knife in Hove has been adjourned until next month because he faces other similar more recent charges.

At Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Friday 2 January) Judge Martin Huseyin adjourned the sentencing hearing until next month, saying that it would make sense to deal with all the offences at the same time.

Bayon Langley, 22, of Chatham Place, in the Seven Dials area of Brighton, admitted having crack cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, in Blatchington Road, Hove, in November.

His arrest came within months of having been given a suspended prison sentence in September for other drug offences committed over the weekend of Brighton Pride in August.

Langley, also known as Bayon Langley Hemmerich and Bayon Langley Hennerich, was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, by District Judge Amanda Kelly at Brighton Crown Court.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

Langley, then living in Buckingham Road, also close to the Seven Dials, had been caught with cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy (MDMA) with intent to supply, in Western Road, Brighton. He also had a knife on that occasion too.

Yesterday, he was remanded in custody until Monday 23 February, in part to allow time for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Langley is next due at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 January to answer the most recent charges, also drug-related, having been arrested most recently by the British Transport Police (BTP).

Charlie Austin-Groome, defending, indicated that he could be expected to be remanded to appear in the crown court for sentence for those offences too. No formal plea has yet been taken.

Neera Yagnik, prosecuting, said that Langley also faced proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act in relation to his conviction for the Pride weekend offences.