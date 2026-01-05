A man has been arrested by police investigating a crash on the A27 where the driver failed to stop.

Sussex Police said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a vehicle which failed to stop for police on the A27 westbound between Falmer and Hollingbury on Saturday (3 January).

“A BMW car sped off after a police vehicle had cause to try to stop it.

“It moved in and out of the queuing traffic and collided with a Range Rover vehicle just before 6pm.

“The driver then left the vehicle and ran off across the carriageway.

“A 47-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in custody.”

Detective Inspector Tony Gander said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or from anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident.”

Sussex Police added: “Please report online or phone 101 quoting serial 908 of 03/01.”