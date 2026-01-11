A man has been arrested after pub staff reported that a woman had been sexually assaulted.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident which happened at the Market Inn, in The Lanes, on Friday (9 January).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a report that a woman was sexually assaulted at the Market Inn public house in Market Street, Brighton, on Friday evening.

“Staff contacted police following the report and a 41-year-old local man has been arrested for sexual assault and bailed for further inquiries.”

PC Jacob Miller said: “We are appealing for witnesses to an incident that night or to any similar incidents to contact police on 101, quoting serial 1469 of 9/1.”