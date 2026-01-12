An 82-year-old woman was seriously injured as her car was stolen from her in Hove late this afternoon (Monday 12 January).

Sussex Police closed Blatchington Road in the aftermath of the incident and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service treated for the woman at the scene.

The car thief fled, initially towards Brighton, in the red Honda Jazz.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured during the theft of her car in Hove on Monday 12 January.

“Emergency services were called to Blatchington Road at around 5.30pm to a report of an 82-year-old woman having been assaulted by a man who stole her car.

“She is being treated by the ambulance service for what is believed to be a serious leg injury.

“The driver left the scene in the vehicle – a red Honda Jazz, registration DU56 VCE – eastbound along Blatchington Road.

“The road has reopened and an extensive search is under way to locate the vehicle and identify a suspect – including inquiries at local businesses and properties.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, has relevant video footage or sees the vehicle is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 988 of 12/01.”