A primary school head teacher is to leave her post within weeks almost 20 years after first taking the top job.

Emma Lake, executive head teacher of Hangleton Primary School and Benfield Primary School, has written to staff and parents to share the news.

She took charge at Hangleton Infant School in 2006 and, when it merged with Hangleton Junior School, she ran the new primary. She has since become executive head, with Benfield in her care too.

Hangleton and Benfield became academy schools two years ago when they joined the Eko Trust.

Her letter to parents and staff said: “After careful consideration I have decided to step down from my role as executive head teacher of Hangleton and Benfield Primary Schools.

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege to lead the two schools that are so important to the communities we serve and of which we are part.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved together across my 20 years as head teacher, a time of considerable change in the education sector.

“Recognising the impact of formal collaboration, I created the first federation in the area, bringing together Hangleton and Benfield as like-minded schools.

“In so doing, we lifted Benfield out of special measures to an Ofsted judgment of good while maintaining an outstanding judgement at Hangleton in 2013.

“Meanwhile, I continued to contribute to the Brighton and Hove family of schools, initially as a National Leader of Education and most obviously through the Sussex Coast Schools Alliance, providing teacher and leadership training to over 60 local schools.

“More recently, so we could benefit from a deeper and broader partnership working, I brought the schools into Eko Trust by converting the two schools to academy status.

“I was very pleased that prior to conversion both schools maintained their Ofsted judgments as good in 2024.

“Now the schools are in a very secure position and the time feels right to hand over the baton and for me to use the experience I’ve gained as executive head teacher of Hangleton and Benfield in a new setting facing new challenges.

“I’ll be leaving with a very heavy heart as I’ve worked with a top-class leadership team and remarkable staff.

“We have exceptional people here who have the determination and drive to take us from good to great.

“Being part of Eko Trust enabled us this school year to have the support of Clara Daly, head teacher of Deansfield Primary school, to help improve year 6 outcomes so that more of our pupils are absolutely secondary ready.

“So I am delighted that Clara has agreed to become interim executive head teacher for the rest of the school year, allowing me to leave at the end of January 2026.

“Under Clara’s leadership I know the schools will carry on the improvement journey and I’m confident the schools will continue to serve the needs of the children and families of our community.”