A scientist whose work more than 50 years ago laid the foundations for covid vaccines has died aged 91, his family have said.

Professor Gregory Gregoriadis pioneered the use of liposomes for drug targeting in a paper he co-authored with Brenda Ryman at the Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine in 1971.

The biochemist discovered that encasing vaccines within tiny spherical bubbles of fat – known as liposomes – could increase their effectiveness by producing more antibodies.

He co-authored another study, published in Nature magazine in 1974, which demonstrated that liposomes could also act as “immunological adjuvants” to enhance vaccines.

This work paved the way for modern medical breakthroughs including the use of lipids in mRNA covid vaccines.

In 2021, Professor Gregoriadis said that he found it “very satisfying” that the work he and his colleague carried out half a century ago had played a role in the development of coronavirus vaccines.

Professor Gregoriadis told the Press Association at the time: “When you are a scientist, you tend to ignore the emotional part of it.

“I’m proud that the vaccine technology has its origins in the work we first carried out in London 50 years ago.”

Professor Gregoriadis died on Friday (16 January) at a care home in Brighton.

He was born in Athens, Greece, had been a UK resident for more than 50 years and also held a Canadian passport.

A statement from his family said: “We are immensely proud of his scientific work which means he leaves a great legacy.

“Just as importantly to us he was very much a family man and kind and charismatic figure who impacted many lives both directly and indirectly.”

He was Professor Emeritus at the UCL School of Pharmacy (formerly the London School of Pharmacy) and held a doctor of science degree from London University.