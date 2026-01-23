The plea hearing for a Brighton teenager charged with killing his father has been adjourned until next month.

Fabio Botros, 20, was not present for a short hearing at Hove Crown Court this morning (Friday 23 January) and remains on remand until a new hearing scheduled for Friday 13 February.

Botros, of Hartfield Avenue, Hollingbury, was arrested after Emad Botros-Farag, 57, was found at their home suffering from catastrophic injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Botros’s mother, Maria Rosa Marvin, 49, and an 11-year-old boy were found in the property suffering from serious injuries.

They were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries before being discharged on Wednesday 2 April.

Two days later, at Lewes Crown Court, Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, set a trial date for Wednesday 1 October.

The court was told that a trial was expected to last two weeks and, at a later hearing, the trial was set for Monday 16 March.

Today, at Hove, Judge Christine Henson set a new date for the arraignment – a hearing when the charge will be formally put and the defendant will enter his plea.

The incident happened at Hartfield Avenue, Hollingbury, shortly after 7am on Tuesday 1 April.

Neighbours called emergency services after hearing loud shouting and screaming at a property.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene where they found Mr Botros-Farag suffering from extensive wounds.

Officers arrested the 19-year-old close to the property and took him into custody before recovering two knives and a hammer.

At Hove today, Ryan Richter appeared for the prosecution and William England for the defence. Botros was not present.