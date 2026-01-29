Plans for a £1 million artificial all-weather sports pitch at a Brighton secondary school are due to be decided by councillors next week.

But the planning application submitted by Longhill High School, in Falmer Road, Rottingdean, has divided some in the community.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee supported the proposal – as did 126 people who wrote in to give their backing. But 98 objections were also submitted.

Sport England, previously known as the Sports Council, initially objected to the prospect of 3G replacing the grass.

But now the government agency backs the idea as long as the field is not used for parking when conditions are wet or around the athletics track.

If the plans are approved, parking on the field would be limited to four dates – the school’s open day and three days when the school is used as a martial arts grading centre.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh objected to the application – for several reasons. They included the effects on the environment and neighbours and the loss of green space for other pupils.

Councillor Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, said that there were other 3G pitches near by including at Stanley Season Leisure Centre, the two universities and Saltdean United.

She said: “Schools in the city that have 3G pitches – Patcham, Stringer, BACA (Brighton Aldridge Community Academy), Blatchington Mill and Cardinal Newman – all have larger playing fields so there is still room for pupils to gather on grassed areas during breaks.

“What is currently an open area for all Longhill pupils to utilise for a variety of games and activities will now be restricted to pupils who like football or rugby and who can afford specialist 3G boots.”

She was also concerned about the effects on people living near the school because the proposed hours of use run until 10pm during the week and 8pm at weekends.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen, who represents Woodingdean ward, is due to speak in favour of the application at the Planning Committee meeting next week.

Councillor Allen, a former Longhill pupil, said that if children were to travel to other pitches for an hour of PE, it would take up a third of their lesson time.

In a letter of support, Councillor Allen said: “Access to high-quality sporting facilities is vital for young people, schools and grassroots clubs across our city.

“A modern all-weather 3G pitch at Longhill would provide a much-needed resource for both the school community and the wider local area, helping to increase participation in sport and physical activity throughout the year.”

He responded to concerns about the environmental impact, saying that the council required artificial pitches to conform to the latest EU and UK safety standards.

Rottingdean Parish Council had no objection to the plans but asked for conditions to manage the hours of use and noise and light pollution – and to ensure the south gate was closed from 6pm.

The South Downs National Park asked for a planning condition to govern the use of floodlighting to limit light pollution and disturbance to wildlife.

A draft planning condition would already limit floodlighting times to no later than 9pm on weekdays and 8pm on weekends and bank holidays.

Longhill head teacher Rachelle Otulakowski said: “The field currently gets waterlogged when it’s rainy so our students miss out on PE outdoors.

“If the plans are approved, they’ll be able to make proper use of the field all year round.”

The project is expected to cost £1.16 million, with a Football Foundation grant providing £850,000. The school is paying £203,000 of the project costs while £97,000 is coming from “section 106” money – contributions required from developers behind other local schemes.

Lewes RFC will contribute £2,000 and Woodingdean Wanderers FC about £10,000.

The school hopes to start work on the artificial pitch in July and to complete it in about 12 weeks – or by the end of September.

The Planning Committee is due to decide the application in a meeting at Hove Town Hall next Wednesday (4 February), starting at 2pm. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.