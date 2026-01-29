A critically acclaimed stage adaptation of John le Carré’s espionage classic The Spy Who Came In From The Cold comes to Theatre Royal Brighton this summer as part of its first-ever UK tour. The Grade II*listed Theatre Royal Brighton is one of the oldest and most distinguished theatres in the country, and this is a great venue to watch this Cold War thriller unfold.

Ralf Little (Death in Paradise, God of Carnage, The Royle Family) will play disillusioned British intelligence officer Alec Leamas. Adapted by award-winning playwright David Eldridge (Festen, End) and directed by Jeremy Herrin, the production premiered to sold-out audiences at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2024 and will transfer to the West End in autumn 2026 before touring nationally.

Le Carré’s debut novel — widely regarded as one of the defining works of the modern spy genre — follows British intelligence officer Alec Leamas, a weary Cold War operative drawn into one final, morally compromising mission. As the lines between truth, loyalty and deception blur, Leamas finds his convictions tested through his relationship with Liz Gold, a quietly defiant librarian whose humanity challenges the brutal logic of espionage.

Far from a glamourised spy thriller, The Spy Who Came In From The Cold is a dark, gripping exploration of power, sacrifice and the ethical cost of political conflict. Named one of TIME magazine’s All-Time 100 Novels, the story’s themes of surveillance, misinformation and moral ambiguity feel sharply resonant today.

The production features design by Max Jones, lighting by Azusa Ono, sound design by Elizabeth Purnell and original composition by Paul Englishby, with movement direction by Lucy Cullingford. Casting for the touring production is yet to be announced.

Details

The play runs at Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 June 2026.

Venue – Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

Tickets – Available from £15 upwards