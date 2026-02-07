A charitable trust has awarded a £2,500 grant to a Brighton cookery school to fund a series of classes to help people prepare healthy food.

The Maximus Foundation UK has handed £2,500 to the Community Kitchen which it said would help tackle food poverty and isolation through cooking

The money will go towards five group cookery classes for people in Brighton who are living in poverty, experiencing poor mental and physical health, marginalisation or isolation.

The Community Kitchen was founded in 2018 by the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership as a purpose-built, fully accessible space where people, organisations and volunteers come together to share skills, meals and community spirit.

Alongside chef-led classes and events, profits are reinvested to fund free or low‑cost community sessions for those most in need.

The £2,500 grant from the Maximus Foundation UK will fund five classes for 8 to 12 people, supported by more than 10 volunteers who are also expected to benefit from improved wellbeing.

The foundation said: “Each session teaches participants to prepare a healthy meal to eat or take away, along with recipes and practical skills for cooking on a budget and reducing food waste.

“These activities make a measurable difference – 72 per cent of attendees eat better within budget, 67 per cent save money, 83 per cent try new foods and 68 per cent feel more connected.

“The donation forms part of the foundation’s latest round of dedicated fundraising to help local charities nationwide.

“The grant was awarded online during a cheque presentation ceremony by a Maximus Foundation trustee.

“Since 2015, Maximus Foundation UK has awarded grant beneficiaries totalling more than £703,000.”

Maximus Foundation UK chair Charis Green said: “At Maximus Foundation UK, we believe lasting impact happens at the local level.

“We’re proud to support the Community Kitchen as they transform lives through their community-led approach to teach affordable healthy cooking and bring people together to reduce poverty, improve wellbeing and tackle isolation in Brighton.”

Nick Deyes, who chairs the Community Kitchen, said: “Thanks to the generous support of the Maximus Foundation, we can reach over 50 local people with practical cookery skills, healthy food and meaningful social connection – helping tackle food poverty, isolation and poor mental health together.”

To find out more about the Community Kitchen, click here.