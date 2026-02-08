Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler is has placed his trust in youth as the Seagulls face arch-rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex this afternoon (Sunday 8 February).

Harry Howell, 17, is being given his first Premier League start and 18-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas has been named up front, with Danny Welbeck on the bench.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner is giving the club’s record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen his debut up front. The striker joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £48 million.

Kostoulas has Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma alongside him in a starting line up that includes two other changes besides inclusion of the two teenagers.

Olivier Boscagli starts at the back, with Jan Paul van Hecke missing today and Yasin Ayari sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Lewis Dunk skippers Albion, with Ferdo Kadioglu and Maxim De Cuyper also at the back. Pascal Gross and Carlos Baleba are in midfield. Bart Verbruggen is in goal, with Jason Steele on the bench.

Yankuba Minteh is also among the subs today, along with Welbeck, James Milner, Igor Julio, Jack Hinshelwood, Diego Gomez, Joel Veltman and Matt O’Riley.

Kick off is scheduled for 2pm.

Albion start the day in 13th place in the Premier League, with 31 points from 24 games – and the chance to climb to 10th with a win.

Like Brighton, Palace have endured a miserable run of form and are currently 15th with 29 points. A win would see them leapfrog the Albion.