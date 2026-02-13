A cabinet member put on his hard hat to show how potholes are the hot topic in the council’s road maintenance budget.

Last night’s cabinet meeting backed a plan for spending the £8.8 million of transport funding the government has allocated to Brighton and Hove for the next financial year.

Of this, £5.2 million has to be spent on highway maintenance and £850,000 on pavements.

The remaining money will be spent on active travel measures such as buses and cycle lanes, including £1.4 million for the new Hove seafront cycle lane and £286,000 towards the final phase of Valley Gardens.

The council is also committing £2.2 million from its own budget towards “reactive maintenance” to repair roads, bringing the total transport maintenance budget to £11 million.

A report to the cabinet said: “A combined maintenance approach to reactively address potholes in the short term to make them safe, alongside a longer term planned maintenance approach to avoid potholes is the most efficient use of limited resource.”

It costs approximately £200 per square metre to repair a pothole compared with £10 per square metre to carry out preventative maintenance

The Department for Transport has allocated Brighton and Hove City Council’s transport and maintenance budgets for the next four years.

The budget is due to increase to £9.8 million next year, £10.6 million in 2028-29 and £13.1 million in 2029-30.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, said that the aim was to build on the ongoing work to make local roads smoother and straighter. He described the pothole issue as “one of failure”.

He criticised the former Conservative government for its lack of long-term investment which has affected roads across the entire country but added that residents wanted “action not excuses”.

He said that residents could report potholes and defects on the council’s website and that each road problem would be ranked for risk, with a response within two hours for the most dangerous.

There are three lesser risk categories, with responses within 24 hours, seven days and 28 days for the lowest priority.

He said: “We are coming for a pothole near you. With more, we will do more.”

He also listed the roads resurfaced or patch treated in the past year and scores of roads planned for the next year’s programme.

Wearing his high-vis vest and hard hat, Councillor Muten said: “We are the party of Labour who get things done. Let me say this clearly: I’m not ashamed to put on my hard hat and high-vis jacket.

“I’m proud to stand with the workers who deliver. The contractors, the engineers and the officers who work day and night to keep this city moving. Their work matters, it’s skilled, essential and deserving of respect.”

Spending will also include drop kerbs, new trees and stump removal, as well as bike hire and cycle parking.

The Labour deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor said: “We’ve got to sort these roads out. At one point, someone said to me ‘you’re filling so many potholes and fixing so many roads, it’s causing a nightmare in the city’.

“But we’ve got to do it and I really commend the work that Councillor Muten is doing and I commend him for putting on his high-vis jacket to go and visit the sites because he should be speaking to our workers and contractors.”