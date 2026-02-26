Brighton and Hove City Council voted to put up council tax by 4.99 per cent this evening (Thursday 26 February) as members backed a budget totalling about £1.1 billion for the coming financial year.
The 4.99 per cent includes 2 per cent to be ring-fenced for adult social care – the biggest single area of council spending.
Precepts from the Sussex police and crime commissioner and East Sussex Fire Authority take the average band D council tax bill to £2,579.44 – or just over £10 a month – up from £2,455.79.
The cost of running day-today services in the coming year is expected to be about £920 million including a capital programme of almost £240 million.
About £113 million of the capital spending will go on housing – and the council’s housing revenue account will total £87 million, funded from tenants’ rents.
If the budget this year had a theme, it was about trying to make a dent in the housing problems facing the council and people living in Brighton and Hove – many in precarious circumstances.
About £210 million of the funding for the £1 billion budget will come from council tax receipts, with more coming from a variety of government grants.
Some also comes from business rates as well as fees and charges such as for car parking.
The Greens and Conservatives put forward a series of modest amendments to the budget but Labour voted them down.
The council’s general fund, capital budget and housing revenue account budgets all passed.
Quelle surprise for another year just below the trigger to force a vote, and 2% more than the inflation rate. I wonder how much the council have improved price-performance over the last year?
CPI is at 3%. So you would expect Council Tax to increase by that amount, just to stand still. As our population ages, there is an increasing demand for Adult Social Care, hence the additional 2%. We might not like it, but it is justifiable.
More money for no benefit to the majority of council tax payers!
The roads are crap and getting worse.
The street blighted by unchecked drug dealing, petty theft and shoplifting.
But ha – loads of dish for pet-projects.
Pain for wealth generating workers and great news for Labour voting benefit scroungers.
To go towards the £7m+ that BHCC are peeing away on VG3. (Over and above the grant they received from Government)
Your listening Labour council ladies and gentlemen
We may as well throw this council tax rise directly down the drain and cut out the middleman for all the city and service improvement we will see as a result. The mismanagement and squandering of our money on vanity projects never stops. It’s time to demand a full independent audit of all council accounts and expenditure and make this available to every taxpayer in the city including a breakdown of every last penny of debt and how it will be repaid.