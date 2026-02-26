Brighton and Hove City Council voted to put up council tax by 4.99 per cent this evening (Thursday 26 February) as members backed a budget totalling about £1.1 billion for the coming financial year.

The 4.99 per cent includes 2 per cent to be ring-fenced for adult social care – the biggest single area of council spending.

Precepts from the Sussex police and crime commissioner and East Sussex Fire Authority take the average band D council tax bill to £2,579.44 – or just over £10 a month – up from £2,455.79.

The cost of running day-today services in the coming year is expected to be about £920 million including a capital programme of almost £240 million.

About £113 million of the capital spending will go on housing – and the council’s housing revenue account will total £87 million, funded from tenants’ rents.

If the budget this year had a theme, it was about trying to make a dent in the housing problems facing the council and people living in Brighton and Hove – many in precarious circumstances.

About £210 million of the funding for the £1 billion budget will come from council tax receipts, with more coming from a variety of government grants.

Some also comes from business rates as well as fees and charges such as for car parking.

The Greens and Conservatives put forward a series of modest amendments to the budget but Labour voted them down.

The council’s general fund, capital budget and housing revenue account budgets all passed.