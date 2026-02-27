The council has dropped its prosecution of a developer who ripped green tiles off his Brighton pub.

Charlie Southall was told he had to replace or restore the tiles on the Montreal Arms, which he hired a team to take off in March 2022.

Brighton and Hove City Council launched a prosecution last year, alleging he had failed to breach the enforcement notice by putting them back.

But after a planning inspector ruled the council had acted unreasonably while considering an application to amend conditions imposed on how they should be restored in November, Judge Mark van der Zwart ordered the council to review its decision to prosecute.

Today, the council’s barrister Peter Savil told him the prosecution was being withdrawn as it was no longer considered to be in the public interest.

However, he said the council would resist an application from Southall to pay his costs on the grounds the whole prosecution was an abuse of process, arguing it does not accept or concede. A hearing has been scheduled for that matter to be decided.

Judge van der Zwart said: “I’m concerned the ability of the local authority to issue fresh proceedings if they so wish.

“My preference having considered the submissions on both sides is that Mr Southall in his personal capacity as a director should in fact be arraigned and he will enter not guilty pleas. He will be found not guilty.

“That would give him a very significant protection in the future against any resurrection of these charges.”

Mr Southall was then formally arraigned with the charge of failing to comply with the enforcement notice at the hearing at Lewes Crown Court this morning, both personally and on behalf of his company Dragonfly Architectural Services.

He pleaded not guilty to both, the crown entered no evidence, and Judge van der Zwart recorded not guilty verdicts.

At a hearing last month, Judge van der Zwart asked the council to consider four questions when reviewing its decision to prosecute.

He said: “I want to know the extent to which, if at all, the planning authority and prosecuting authority were influenced in the issuing of an enforcement notice and the decision to prosecute for failure to comply with it by communications from members of the public and others.

“The extent to which, if at all, Charlie Southall was liaising with the local authority about the structural issues and the tiles before the enforcement notice was issued and the decision to prosecute for failure to comply with it.

“Because part of Charlie Southall’s case is the impact on his health, the extent to which, if at all, the issues that he and Dragonfly were raising with the planning authority about the structural issues and the tiles were being publicised in response to the community concerns.

“It’s plain, on sight of the materials I have had, there was strong feelings about what was happening with this cherished building.

“On the materials I have seen, Charlie Southall was endeavouring to explain to the planning authority why the materials the tiles couldn’t be put straight back on.

“At present I don’t know the extent to which the explanations he was generating were being shared with the members of the community who had legitimate concerns to allay their concerns or explain what was happening.

“I want to know the extent to which if at all that communication between the planning authority and the public impacted Charlie Southall’s health.

“If it had any impact on his decision to flee his home for fear of his safety.

“I make no criticism of the media who have an important part to play in publicising matters of public interest and even more important role in reporting what happens in this court.

“I have seen materials, emails between the planning authority and members of the press about what should be publicised and what couldn’t be said.

“The extent to which, if at all, the planning authority and prosecuting authority were liaising with the media about what the public should be told.

“That too may or may not have had or have no impact on the consideration of whether the continuation of these proceedings are an abuse of process of this court.

“I stress I make no criticism of the media.”

Today, Mr Savil said the council had reviewed the case in light of these four specific questions. He said: “The review has taken place.

“The council’s position is that it does not accept of concede that these proceedings are an abuse of process of the court and neither accepts or concedes that any of the matters raised constitutes grounds for the stay of the proceedings, either individually or cumulatively.

“However the planning inspectorate’s decision has significantly impacted proceedings so that it’s now the view of the council it’s no longer in the public interest to proceed with the prosecution.”

Mr Southall asked to read a brief statement to the court, which was agreed. He said: “The prosecution is being abandoned at the point where it was being required to address the court’s concerns, not simply because of a decision that had been available since November.

“You asked clear questions about public and political influence and what was published in a charged local environment.

“The prosecution has provided no responses to those concerns and withdrawn at the deadline.”

He said the situation was now “left in limbo” with continuing wrangles with the council causing a “planning paralysis”.

He said: “My family and I have suffered harassment and abuse because of a misleading narrative.

“Sussex Police has been involved and my fear today is that unless the conclusion of the case is imparted accurately, public opinion following this is likely to be along the lines of the villain wriggling free, gettingh away with things, which seems to be the narrative preferred by the local press.”

He invited the judge to make further comments, but Judge van der Zwart declined, saying these issues would be resolved at the costs hearing.