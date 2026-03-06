Eight years after it was due to open, the Royal Sussex’s rooftop helipad is finally ready to receive patients.

The opening of the deck on top of the Brighton hospital’s Thomas Kemp tower has been beset by delays, including the need to re-clad the tower and replace windows to withstand powerful backdrafts created by helicopter rotors.

The first test flights were successfully carried out last month, and this week the final test which simulated transporting a patient was completed.

Dr Andy Heeps, chief executive at University Hospitals Sussex, said: “Reaching this point has been both complex and challenging, but it is a wonderful example of multidisciplinary teams from across our trust, alongside our external partners and charities, to overcome the challenges associated with making the helipad safe and effective.

“The collaboration, problem‑solving and dedication shown by everyone involved has been extraordinary, and today marks a proud moment for all of us as we continue our mission to provide excellent care, everywhere.”

As the region’s designated Major Trauma Centre, the Royal Sussex County Hospital can now receive major trauma, cardiac, and stroke patients even faster.

The operational helipad means air ambulance services from across the region can bring patients directly to the hospital within minutes, strengthening the Sussex Major Trauma Network and improving outcomes for people with time‑critical injuries.

Dr Duncan Bootland, executive medical director at Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), said: “The opening of the new helipad at the Royal Sussex County Hospital represents an important step forward in helping KSS deliver the fastest possible care to the most critically ill and injured patients.

“In emergency medicine, every second counts, and being able to bring patients directly into the hospital will make a meaningful difference to their chances of survival and recovery.

“Our crews are committed to providing world-leading prehospital emergency treatment and care, and this new helipad will help us do that as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The development of the helipad has been made possible thanks in part to a £1.9 million donation from the HELP Appeal, the only charity in the country dedicated to funding hospital helipads.

Robert Bertram, Chief Executive of the HELP Appeal said: “We are delighted that the helipad has now opened as it will make a lifesaving difference for patients arriving at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, turning vital minutes saved into better chances of survival.

“We are incredibly grateful to our supporters, whose generosity has made this possible. Their commitment ensures that critically ill patients can land just a lift ride away from the specialist care they urgently need.”

The HELP Appeal’s contribution – one of the biggest the charity has given to any hospital – also covered the cost of a Deck Integrated Fire Fighting System, which can extinguish a fire within 15 seconds on the helipad, allowing air ambulance crews to continue treating and transferring a critically ill patient to the Emergency Department as quickly as possible.

The Royal Sussex County Hospital’s helipad is now one of only eight in the country to have this state-of-the-art technology.