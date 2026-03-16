Armed police swooped on Lewes Road this morning after reports of a man with what could be a weapon.
A section of the main road by the junction with Elm Grove was closed from about 7am for a couple of hours.
No weapon or suspects were found.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a man in possession of a possible weapon in Lewes Road, Brighton, shortly before 7am on Monday 16 March.
“The incident was contained to a private address and a section of the road was temporarily closed to the public as a precaution.
“There was no trace of any suspects and the incident has since been stood down, however officers will remain in the area for community reassurance.”
Just another day in Brighton now days.
Omg a bus information board that appears to be working!
Strange definition of “working”…….
Ever since Lewes Road became a “student area” it’s gone downhill faster than a speeding bullet.
When exactly are you suggesting that happened? It was already a well-established student area when I moved there in the late 1990s: take-aways, low-cost flatpack furniture shops, student-focussed letting agents, off-licenses, a 24-hour petrol station selling fags and king-sized rizlas…
Where has this wors “swooped” come from? Did the police descend in hang-gliders? Did they parachute in? Did they abseil from helicopters? Even the laziest journalist must surely find it problematic to equate getting out of a car with swooping. Its a bit like telling us that several fire engines have “descended” on a street where there’s a fire. I know it’s all jolly trendy, etc etc to use unconnected metaphors as an excuse for accurate journalism, but maybe the B&H News could try just a little bit harder? Just because the Argus & the Daily mail do it, you don’t have to follow … honestly.
Sadly there are “some locals” that report things and jump to conclusions very quickly. We have had false reports of people hanging around outside schools and now false reports of people with weapons. Think the Hanover Facebook pages should be shut down or monitored for a while to stop this happening again soon. Or people should stop believing everything they read.