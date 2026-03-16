Armed police swooped on Lewes Road this morning after reports of a man with what could be a weapon.

A section of the main road by the junction with Elm Grove was closed from about 7am for a couple of hours.

No weapon or suspects were found.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a man in possession of a possible weapon in Lewes Road, Brighton, shortly before 7am on Monday 16 March.

“The incident was contained to a private address and a section of the road was temporarily closed to the public as a precaution.

“There was no trace of any suspects and the incident has since been stood down, however officers will remain in the area for community reassurance.”