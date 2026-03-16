A man has been arrested for behaving suspiciously in a children’s park in Brighton, Sussex Police said today (Monday 16 March).

The force said: “Police made an arrest on Friday morning (13 March) following a report that a man had been seen behaving suspiciously around William Clarke Park in Brighton.

“Officers promptly attended and located a man near by.

“He was detained and searched which led to his arrest on suspicion of possessing a class B drug and an offensive weapon in a public place.

“Following a series of inquiries, the man, 33, from Brighton, has now been released on bail with strict conditions while further work continues as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Sergeant Lucy Egleton, said: “We do recognise that any reports of unusual behaviour near to a children’s park will be concerning for the community and this is something being taken seriously.

“Enhanced patrols are being undertaken in the area including around other local parks and nearby schools while inquiries around this report continue.

“If you have witnessed any concerning behaviour in the area or have information or footage that could help with our investigation, please come forward and speak to us.”

Sussex Police added: “You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting reference 463 of 13/03.”