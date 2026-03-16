A distillery that offers tours faces objections from neighbours to its application for a later licence so that visits can take place in the evening.

Madame Jennifer Distillery, in the Poets Corner area, has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council to extend its opening hours.

If successful, it would operate from from 9am to 9.30pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 9am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The business, owned by Ian Curtis, 51, and Inger Smith, 52, at 83a Montgomery Street, Hove, runs distillery tours and has an existing licence that allows customers to drink at the premises and buy drinks to take away.

Currently, the business opens from 9am to 5pm on Mondays, from 9am to 9.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday and from noon to 4pm on a Sunday.

Tours are restricted to people who pre-book, with no more than 10 participants at a time.

Four people have objected to the application, citing public nuisance, so the application is due to go before a licensing panel consisting of three councillors on Friday (20 March).

The distillery has agreed a draft change to its licence conditions which currently restricts alcohol sales to Madame Jennifer Distillery products. The proposed change would permit sales from other independent producers.

The application said that all licensable activity would take place indoors and the business did not intend to operate as a “high-capacity drinking venue”, with any on-site drinking strictly controlled.

The application said: “At present, the licence includes different authorised hours for the sale by retail of alcohol and for when the premises is open to the public which can cause unnecessary complexity.

“The purpose of the proposed variation is to align these hours so that licensable activities and public opening hours are consistent and easier to manage, without changing the overall nature or scale of the operation.”

One anonymous objector raised concerns about noise. The objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “When we purchased this property, we did so with the understanding and reassurance that the businesses operated during daytime hours only.

“This was an important factor in our decision. A change to the licensing terms would have a significantly negative effect on the residential area/community as well as our home environment.”

Another anonymous objector said: “Both my partner and I have careers that require early starts on weekdays and often at weekends.

“We rely on a quiet environment in the evenings in order to rest and maintain our work schedules.

“Given the distillery’s location within a residential courtyard surrounded by terraced homes, we are extremely concerned about the impact that extended operating hours would have on our quality of life.”

The council licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Friday (20 March). The hearing is scheduled for webcast.