A cabaret impresario is insisting the show must go on despite being evicted from his venue and new shows being cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Alex Proud, who ran Proud Cabaret Brighton and then Haus of Cabaret at the Kemptown venue for 15 years, says he is still intending on running shows there despite its new owner insisting he is no longer welcome there.

Both have accused the other of breaking in.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at the venue on Friday night after police were called there shortly before midnight. He is currently on bail under investigation.

Meanwhile, people who have spent hundreds of pounds on tickets to mark special occasions there are being told the shows are still going on – only for them to turn up to closed doors, or be sent emails cancelling at short notice.

Mr Proud says the venue is currently closed to entry to anyone at the insistence of the fire service. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Signs went up at the building in St George’s Road in January announcing it had been repossessed because of lack of rental payments by 83 St George’s (Brighton) Ltd, which bought the freehold last year.

That company is a subsidiary of Tokyo Industries, which said today Mr Proud illegally forced entry on 21 February. When asked to respond, Mr Proud said it was Tokyo which had broken into the business illegally.

The premises licence was transferred following a licence application by 83 St George’s (Brighton) last month. Mr Proud is also disputing that.

Mr Proud said: “We were in the venue and ready to open, but there was an issue with the fire brigade we are now trying to resolve before this weekend.

“We are disputing the very odd way the license has changed without any formal notice or notification.

“Tokyo broke into the business illegally themselves. We have a seven-year lease and they have no right to terminate. I have paid the rent to Tokyo and I am trying to resolve the issues with fire now.

“We still have a legal right to occupy the building.”

In regards to the man arrested on Friday night, he said: “This must have been a personal issue and is in no way connected to me or the venue.”

A spokesperson for Tokyo Industries said: “The site is closed. The properties previous lease to Alex Proud was terminated for non-payment or rent and other serious lease breaches on 26 January.

“Following this, Alex Proud illegally forced entry and broke back into the premises and has been trading the site unlawfully without a premise license (the licence that legally permits the sale of alcohol).

“The landlord has been working with Sussex Police, Brighton and Hove Licensing and East Sussex Fire Service to again re-take procession of the property – which is again safely closed and looking for a new owner or operator.

“Any person interested in buying or leasing the property should contact info@tokyoindustries.com. A new lease at a rent of £95,000 per annum or £950,000 for the freehold is being sought.”

One woman who had booked a hen do at the venue on 14 March said she was still receiving emails from the venue saying it was going ahead until the day before.

She said: “I booked in early January. They went missing in action for about two months, but then emailed and said anything in the news or online, it’s all lies.

“I said I know it’s closed and I had no reply.

“We booked a different cabaret night, but my husband went down there and stood outside on Saturday night. He said there were about six other people, all waiting for about an hour and the doors never opened.

“I went through my credit card for a refund in early February. They said they needed to wait six weeks for the company to dispute the refund, but they didn’t and I got my money back on Saturday.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “On Friday (13 March), just before midnight, police were called to a report of criminal damage inside the Haus of Cabaret in St George’s Road, Brighton.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage.

“Enquiries around the report of common assault have since concluded, however the investigation into criminal damage at the premises remains ongoing.”