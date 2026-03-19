Natwest is to close its Hove branch in May after the number of customers using the site halved in six years.

The bank says there was a 49% decrease in personal account holders using the branch in Church Road from October 2019 to 2025 – just 284 people a month, plus 201 business customers on average by October 2025.

The nearest branches are in Churchill Square in Brighton and South Street in Worthing.

A spokesman for Natwest said: “Our branch network is a central part of how we serve customers, and we continue to invest in this for the future, with an increase in our investment into branches planned over the next three years.

“However, how our customers choose to bank with us is changing, and our network and services need to reflect customer demand and ensure we are set up to deliver the best possible support.

“Through our unique mobile branches, community banking hubs, Post Office partnerships and the largest free-to-use ATM network of any bank, we are committed to providing customers with access to banking in ways that best suit their needs.

“We carefully assess where and when we make the difficult decision to close a branch to minimise the impact any change may have on our customers and colleagues.”

A planning application has been submitted to remove the bank’s ATM, night safes and signage.