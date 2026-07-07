The Big Moon have announced that their forthcoming album ‘Forever’, will be out on Friday 30th October via Fiction Records – Pre-order your copy HERE.

The first taste is propulsive lead single ‘Gravity’, of which songwriter Juliette Jackson shares, “At the time I wrote this song, every time I collected my son from nursery he would run and slam into me and give me the biggest hug. I knew it wouldn’t last forever, and I savoured every one, and this song ended up commemorating that feeling. It’s about a love that you’re never really separated from, just elasticated, ready to snap back together.”

The band have also announced their November 2026 UK headline tour, taking in 8 dates across the country, including a date in Brighton at the ever-popular Concorde 2 on Monday 23rd November, and culminating with their biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Friday 27th November.

Ahead of the tour, the band will also be on the road this summer for a number of appearances at outdoor shows in support of Alanis Morissette, Self Esteem and Public Service Broadcasting.

‘Forever’ tracklisting:

‘Gravity’

‘Three Things’

‘Fun’

‘F.O.R.E.V.E.R’

‘Sounds’

‘You Remind Me That I’m Dying (And That It’s Good To Be Alive)’

‘Speed Bump’

‘Can I Get A Reading Please’

‘I See You, Honey’

‘Chill’

What happens after happily ever after? And how do you make forever count? These are the preoccupations at the heart of The Big Moon’s buoyant yet beautifully bittersweet fourth album, ‘Forever’.

Four years on from last LP ‘Here Is Everything’ – and a further eight since frontwoman Juliette Jackson first laid the foundations for the band – the London-formed four-piece find themselves in a very different, if similarly challenging, headspace. Where that record was conceived in the context of COVID and found Jackson processing the life-altering experience of new motherhood, Forever examines what’s left when you’ve already checked off many of the major milestones, and is tempered by a first-hand understanding of life’s fragility.

The truth is, the past couple of years have been a big readjustment for Jackson. In 2024, she was diagnosed with a cholesteatoma – a benign but destructive cyst inside the eardrum which has to be removed with surgery. Jackson explains, “I permanently lost most of the hearing on one side, which was pretty much existential, because writing songs is my job and my identity.”

Stoic by nature, Jackson forged forward with songwriting regardless but found herself faltering. “I couldn’t hear properly, everything sounded out of tune and I was just struggling to find a point at all, just writing these miserable songs I couldn’t really hear.” The answer was to shift her outlook completely, manifesting “a happy ending that didn’t exist yet.”

“I just decided to write songs for this imaginary time, one or two years in the future, when I would be all healed and happy again. I didn’t know if I would ever get to that point but, by projecting and almost tricking myself into it, it actually became a really nice way of writing.”

It proved an extremely fruitful approach, producing some of the brightest songs of The Big Moon’s career to date. Recorded over three weeks at Norfolk’s Bam Bam Studios, with Kevin Morby-collaborator Sam Cohen co-producing alongside the band, ‘Forever’ is brimming with hook-heavy alt-pop gems, not least because Jackson had fallen out of love with writing verses. “Over the years I’ve got more impatient with music,” Jackson explains with a grin. “I just like getting straight to the point.”

As bandmate Celia Archer explains, they hope the album proves uplifting. “They’re not trivial songs lyrically or thematically or musically, but Jules has shown us you can face all this stuff and choose to be hopeful and find power from it. Hopefully other people can apply that to their own lives.”

The Big Moon live 2026:

Weds 18th November – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

Thurs 19th November – La Belle Angele, Edinburgh

Fri 20th November – St Luke’s, Glasgow

Sun 22nd November – Trinity Centre, Bristol

Mon 23rd November – Concorde 2, Brighton

Weds 25th November – O2 Ritz, Manchester

Thurs 26th November – Project House, Leeds

Fri 27th November – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Grab your tickets for the forthcoming tour HERE.

www.thebigmoon.co.uk