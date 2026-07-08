The M23 motorway is closed after a fatal crash in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 8 July).

The road is likely to remain closed on the southbound side for the rest of the morning, Sussex Police said.

The crash happened at Junction 9, the Gatwick turn-off, between midnight and 1am, with diversions now in place.

Sussex Police appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force, saying: “Police are managing the scene of a fatal collision on the M23 southbound at Junction 9 at Crawley this morning.

“The southbound carriageway there is likely to be closed all morning following the collision, which happened just before 1am.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are encouraged to plan alternative routes.

“We are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Oakcross.”