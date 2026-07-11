Firefighters spent the night tackling a wildfire at the Devil’s Dyke, just north of Brighton.

Thirteen vehicles were sent to the scene including eight fire engines and five specialist vehicles.

Crews remained at the scene earlier today (Saturday 11 July), damping down and checking for hotspots.

At the time, people living near the blaze were told to keep their doors and windows closed and to avoid the area so that crews could work safely.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.06pm on Friday 10 July to reports of a wildfire at the Devil’s Dyke in the South Downs.

“Joint fire control mobilised eight fire engines and five specialist support vehicles to the scene, with crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also in attendance.

“Firefighters worked throughout the night to bring the fire under control and remain on scene damping down the area to ensure there are no further signs of fire.”