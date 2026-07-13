Vince & Jo Have A Radio Show’s ‘Slack Sunday’ events regularly seem to come up with the goods, and yet again we’ve noticed that their next bash certainly features a finger on the pulse lineup!

Vince & Jo have collated the services of a quartet of quality acts. Let’s meet them:

POUCH (FKA Bacci Pouch) are a Brighton based trio comprising James Neighbour (guitar and vocals), Sam Raymer (bass guitar) and Charlie Heasman (drums). They fuse a blend of indie-pop with scuzz fuelled alt-rock with a 70’s vibe! After the success of last year’s debut EP ‘Pouch Core’ get ready for their latest release on August 8th ‘Girl On The Phone’!

Listen to Pouch HERE.

linktr.ee/pouchband

JOY MACHINES are a high energy guitar/electronica two piece comprised of OC and Max, who work with special guests, who at the moment include Carly on keys and guest vocals, and Ben on guest vocals. Joy Machines are currently sparking a lot of interest on BBC Introducing Sussex and Surrey and on Thursday 16th July they will be recording a Live Lounge session. Vince & Jo have also featured the band on Slack City!

Listen to Joy Machines HERE.

www.threads.com/@wearejoymachines

DEATH IS A GIRL fuse rock, funk, blues and a hint of jazz to blend a groove rock heavy enough to mosh to and groovy enough to dance to! A must see!

Listen to Death Is A Girl HERE.

www.instagram.com/deathisagirl87

MOWFY are a dance punk queercore trio from Brighton, known for their hard riffs, punchy drums and driving bass lines! All that and powerhouse vocals.. they’re too good to be true! Since their debut gig in February 2023, the band have become well known in the alternative Brighton music scene, frequenting venues such as Green Door Store, The Hope & Ruin and Brighton Electric

Listen to Mowfy HERE.

linktr.ee/mowfyband

Once again, this forthcoming edition of ‘Slack Sunday’ will be taking place at Daltons which is located right on Brighton Beach near the pier and under the zipwire. The date that this is going down is Sunday 13th September and will be running from 6:30pm to 10:30pm. And guess what!!! It’s FREE ENTRY! Yep, absolutely no entrance fee whatsoever! Rude not to go we say……See you down the front!