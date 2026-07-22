Based on the much-loved animated preschool TV series, Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is packed full of music, adventure and surprises for little ones and is the perfect introduction to theatre.

With a new arrival on the way the whole family are busy getting ready. With building and decorating work to be done, it’s an oinktastic makeover and Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig & George all need your help to get everything ready before the arrival of baby Evie! There’s so much to do – will they get it all finished in time? Dust sheets get tangled and Daisy gets her feet stuck in two paint pots.

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Once arrived Baby Evie will experience lots of ‘firsts’ and the show is then cleverly formed around those e.g. her first bubble bath, her first bedtime story, her first butterflies and more.

As the velvet curtains parted, a scene was revealed that perfectly reflected the settings on the beloved TV show. My two-year-old granddaughter was transfixed for the whole show. She clapped and sung along with the simpler songs.

Cinem Gopaul (Daisy and George) is the front facing performer of the show. She is utterly delightful; a bundle of joy, full of energy and never without a broad grin. She captures the attention of the kids and wins them over in a few short minutes.

Her fellow performers sing, dance and manipulate the puppets, who look just like the cartoon characters, with enthusiasm and skill. Emma Hilts (Peppa), Charlie Culkin (Mummy Pig and Suzy Sheep), and David Tudor (Daddy Pig, Mr Bull, and Danny Dog) seem totally engaged with the show throughout.

There are many magical moments including ducks, paint pots, brushes, a sun and moon dance in the dark. Bubbles fall above the audience which was who look just like the cartoon characters caused great excitement and noisy delight amongst the little ones. There was quite a lot of water sprayed which caused considerable squeals and made those of us in the first few rows rather wet!

This show is perfect for the under 5s and that was reflected by the audience members at Theatre Royal, Brighton.

Tickets

Tue 21 Jul – Wed 22 Jul 2026

New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

This show has an interval

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Tue at 16:00

Wed at 10:00, 13:00, and 16:00

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/peppa-pigs-big-family-show/theatre-royal-brighton/

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