Sussex Wildlife Trust suggests fans of the Grand National try snail racing instead

Sussex Wildlife Trust has released a video tutorial with tips for running a snail race for anyone sad that the Grand National has been cancelled.



Tamara Jewell, the trust’s learning and engagement officer, was due to be teaching children about slugs and snails this week.

Like the Grand National, the trust’s nature tots sessions have been called off during the lockdown – so Tamara decided to hold a snail (and slug) race and post the results on YouTube instead.

It’s also posted instructions on how to hold your own race on its website here.