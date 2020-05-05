Brighton’s trumpet boy releases single

A Brighton boy who has been charming the neighbours by playing his trumpet out of the window during lockdown has released a charity single.Arthur Ward, 13, started the impromptu recitals from his home in Hanover at the end of March, asking for donations to local charity Amaze, which helps children and young people with additional needs.

They soon proved a hit, and he has managed to raise £500 to date.

But as Arthur was still incredibly bored, he decided to write a song, Nothing To Do, which he’s now released for the same charity.

Arthur said: “I saw a lady on the news singing opera from her balcony during lockdown in Italy. I decided to try doing the same on the trumpet from my house. When I heard about how Amaze’s funding was impacted by the ban on social gatherings, I wanted to help.”

Dad Mike went on to add, “It’s great how Arthur has channelled his energy into playing music and raising funds rather than tearing lumps out of the furniture!”

Arthur came up with the song using the things he was seeing and experiencing as inspiration. His brother Harold, 11, plays the drums and their dad Mike plays guitar on the song, which they recorded in a day.

The single, released under the name Trumpet Boy, is available on iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play.

You can also find Arthur on Instagram, as @trumpet_b0y.