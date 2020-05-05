Virtual Brighton festival launched this weekend

A virtual weekend festival featuring events from comedy to cocktail masterclasses is being launched this weekend.

VisitBrighton, the city council’s tourism marketing body, has organised the three day event as a way of filling a small part of the huge gap left by the cancellation of Brighton and Hove’s annual May festivals.

The Brighton Festival, Brighton Fringe, Artists Open House and the Great Escape all cancelled events at the beginning of the lockdown.

Although nothing can match their scale, scores of virtual events will now take place online on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of the Big BrightonONline Weekender.

Howard Barden, Head of VisitBrighton, said: “We’re so excited to be running this festival full of amazing acts and events. We know this is a tricky time for the whole world and we’re thrilled to be providing a little bit of entertainment to try and lift people’s spirits.

“Everyone across Brighton’s wonderful arts and events sector has been working so hard on their performances this year and we’re delighted to provide an opportunity for them to still showcase these.”

Events include live laughs from the Krater Comedy Club at Komedia, Brighton Fringe’s Roaring 2020 Speakeasy, Drag Festival from Club Revenge, and a live turtle feeding at Brighton’s Sea Life, plus many more set to join the stellar line-up.

