Lloyd Russell-Moyle quits the shadow front bench

Posted On 16 Jul 2020 at 7:34 pm
Lloyd Russell-Moyle


Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has quit the shadow front bench, citing a campaign by the right-wing media.

The firebrand Labour MP has made a series of apologies in recent weeks, most notably for accusing author JK Rowling for weaponising her sexual assault against trans people.

He also apologised this month for comments made in 2009 in which he described Zionism as a dangerous form of nationalism.

Tonight, he announced that he was stepping back from front bench duties.

He said: “this afternoon I spoke to Keir and asked to step back from front bench duties as Minister for the Natural Environment but remain a Labour and Co-operative MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven.

“It is with regret I leave the shadow ministry, but owing to a campaign by the right-wing media my position has become untenable.

“This has unleashed a torrent of online hate and daily calls of abuse that would not be acceptable in any workplace.

“It is my job to get political flack, but it is not the job of caseworkers, researchers and assistants to be attacked.

“It has also led to hounding and stress, from which I need a few weeks to support my team and myself to collectively recover.

“I am here to represent all my constituents and I am grateful to all those who voted for me, and to the people who believe Labour can make our country a fair, better, happier place for all of us.

“I shall continue to work hard for you.

“I remain incredibly proud of the work I have done in parliament in the past three years and I am proud of my role in holding the Government to account on immoral arms sales to Saudi Arabia, conducted the first wide-ranging Parliamentary enquiry into youth services in ten years, and in helping to lead the charge on tenants’ and renters’ rights.

“I shall return to the backbenches for the time being to support Keir in defending and furthering the manifesto we stood on and to achieve a Labour government.”

  1. Paul Chandler July 16, 2020 at 7:54 pm Reply

    Having been the agent for an opposing candidate to Lloyd at the 2019 General Election, I had a chance to watch him close up. IMHO he is not really the firebrand that he likea to portray but a good and kind man. I don’t agree with much of what he says but he is a sincere person. Of course what he said about JK Rowling was unacceptable and badly misjudged.

    • Greg Hadfield July 16, 2020 at 8:30 pm Reply

      As always, Paul. You are an honest and decent person. Best, GregH

  2. Benny July 16, 2020 at 9:52 pm Reply

    Interesting. Wondered what the MP representing us actually does.

  3. Valerie July 17, 2020 at 12:47 am Reply

    This is sad stuff.

    The Labour Party warring factions have really got to calm down now. It does the credibility of neither faction – Keir/Blairite or Momentum – any favours. The hooligan level houndings & transparently false accusations of antisemitism are horrific.

    But so are the attacks on JK Rowling for having a view!

    There is a killer pandemic in progress & the economy is in meltdown! Climate change is an urgent issue. Raise your game ALL of you politicians!!!

