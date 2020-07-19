Brighton languishes in bottom half of league table of best seaside resorts

The consumer watchdog Which? has ranked Brighton as a below average resort after a survey of thousands of people.

Brighton came joint 66th out of 105 seaside towns and villages up and down Britain – behind Rye and Eastbourne but ahead of Worthing, Hastings, Littlehampton and Bognor.

The survey results were published less than a fortnight after Adur District Council leader Neil Parkin said: “Worthing is quite lovely most of the time … Brighton is a dump.”

Which? asked respondents to give their verdict using eight categories – the beach, the seafront, food and drink, attractions, scenery, shopping, peace and quiet and value for money.

It listed average hotel rates – with Brighton the 24th most expensive – and calculated a “town score” based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people were to recommend the resort as a holiday destination.

Brighton was given a town score of 66 per cent compared with 85 points for first-place St Mawes, in Cornwall, and just 44 per cent for Skegness, in Lincolnshire.

The north east resort of Whitley Bay, Bournemouth, in Dorset, and Southsea, in Portsmouth, were among 10 places ranked joint 50th with 70 per cent.

Some of the worst rankings went to traditional seaside towns such as Margate, Morecambe, Cleethorpes, Clacton, Blackpool and Great Yarmouth.

Brighton was given a two-star rating for its beach and three stars for its seafront as well as three stars out of five for its shopping.

It was given four stars for food and drink, its attractions, the scenery and the peace and quiet but just one star for value for money.

