Repeat drink driver banned for three years by Brighton magistrates

A repeat drink driver has been given a three-year ban by Brighton magistrates after being caught over the limit twice in a matter of months.

Kamal Tossoun, 61, unemployed, of Spatham Lane, Ditchling, and formerly of Nuthurst Close, Whitehawk, was caught at the BP garage on the A23 in Pyecombe in March.

A roads policing sergeant walked past him and smelt alcohol then saw him get behind the wheel of a van.

Sussex Police said: “After witnessing him place the keys into the ignition of his Vauxhall Combo van, the officer went to speak to him and Tossoun admitted he had consumed alcohol.

“He failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 57 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

“He was due to attend court on (Tuesday) 23 June but failed to appear.

“A warrant was authorised for his arrest.

“Then in the early hours of (Tuesday) 30 June, police received information that another vehicle registered to Tossoun – a Fiat Ducato – was in the Ditchling area.

“Officers responded and pulled him over and again he failed a roadside breath test.

“This time he had 75 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the legal limit.”

Tossoun was remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court later the same day where he was banned from driving for three years.

Sussex Police added: “He was also ordered to complete 140 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

“Tossoun is the first person to be convicted as part of Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug drivers which ran from Monday 29 June to Sunday 12 July.”

Sussex Police arrested 11 people from Brighton and Hove on suspicion of drink and drug driving during the campaign.

And 18 people were arrested in Brighton and Hove on suspicion of drink or drug driving.