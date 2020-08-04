Seafront cycle lane roadworks to start today

Work will start today on the seafront cycle land on the A259 between the Palace Pier and Fourth Avenue, in Hove.

“All cars must be removed from the south side of the A259 between the Palace Pier and Fourth Avenue before 12pm on Tuesday 4 August,” Brighton and Hove City Council said.

The council added: “Any cars remaining here will be towed or relocated so that work can begin on time.

“The cycle lane will be used by cyclists travelling westbound and will eventually extend to the western boundary of the city when the second phase of work is completed later in the year.

“Eastbound cyclists will continue to use the existing footway cycle facility – and lines and signage will be altered accordingly.

“Work is expected to take around two weeks to complete, with the first week of construction due to take place at night.

“Every effort will be made to keep this work and the associated noise to an absolute minimum.

“The temporary cycle lane was part of the Urgent Transport Action Plan produced in response to the covid-19 pandemic and agreed by the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee on (Tuesday) 23 June.

“It will be funded from money awarded to the council by the Department for Transport’s Covid-19 Emergency Active Travel Fund.”

The council said that the cycle lane would be up to three metres wide on the seafront side of the road.

Plastic bollards and barriers like those used for the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane, in Hove, will be used to segregate traffic.

The council also said: “As a result of the work, around 60 per cent of parking spaces between the Palace Pier and Fourth Avenue will be lost.

“Those that remain will be offset from the kerb to maintain an uninterrupted cycle lane.

“Parking on the north side of the carriageway will be unaffected.

“All disabled parking bays will be retained although some will be offset from the kerb with additional space provided on either side of the bays with new facilities to ensure additional safety and access.

“All signal-controlled pedestrian crossings will be retained and cyclists will be required to stop in the same way as motor vehicles.”