brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Brighton band DITZ announce co-headline UK tour

Posted On 04 Sep 2020 at 12:36 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Cal from DITZ (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Hotly-tipped Brighton noise-rock band DITZ are pleased to announce that they will be heading out on tour with fellow Alcopop! Records labelmates FALSE ADVERTISING. They will be joining forces for a Jan/Feb 2021 run of UK co-headline tour dates early next year to celebrate the long-awaited return of live music following the pandemic.

Tickets are now on sale at the following link: https://linktr.ee/ditzband

DITZ ‘5 Songs’ EP

anti-racist brighton and hove

Recently releasing their brilliant ‘5 Songs’ EP with Alcopop, for the past year Brighton hardcore-influenced post-punks DITZ have been riding an effusive wave of press and radio support for their searing string of abrasive early singles includingSeeking Arrangement, Gayboy, Total 90 and Role Model’. Their notoriously riotous live shows are fast becoming a thing of legend, and the band are chomping at the bit to get back to live performances.

Speaking about the tour, DITZ vocalist Cal said: “By the time January rolls around we’re not going to have played a show for nearly a year. We can’t wait to get on the road with our label mates False Advertising in the new year. Long live live music!”

Commenting on the news, False Advertising vocalist Jen Hingley said: “With the best of intentions and the utmost excitement, we are impeccably thrilled to be announcing our tour with DITZ next year, where we hope to visit a number of incredible independent venues across the country that for very obvious and necessary reasons have had to stay all too silent this year. We have months and months of energy stored up, and can’t want to get back on stage to unleash all of that alongside one of the loudest and best bands I have ever had the pleasure of hearing!”

False Advertising live in Brighton 2019 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

FALSE ADVERTISING released their critically-acclaimed debut album ‘Brainfreeze’ in 2019 via Alcopop! Records, following a run of successful independently released singles and EPs, and were recently hailed by Kerrang! Magazine as “a grungy noise-pop trio reinvigorating the old school vibe of US alt-rock”.

False Advertising’s ‘Brainfreeze‘ album

Like many others, the band had the rug of a jam-packed festival season pulled out from under them this year, but consoled themselves keeping busy during lockdown by appearing in Jamie Lenman’s latest video, and playing various online festivals including DORK Magazine’s Homeschool and 2000 Trees’ 2000 Screens. They also recorded a series of livestreamed covers for their ‘Ice Cream Sundays’ series, featuring tracks by Arcade Fire, Grimes, Deftones, The Cardigans and St Vincent.

With both bands hotly-tipped by the likes of BBC Radio One, BBC 6music, Radio X, NME, So Young Magazine, Loud & Quiet, The Line of Best Fit, UPSET, DIY Magazine, CLASH and more, the forthcoming Jan/Feb 2021 tour dates will be one of the first chances to catch two of the most anticipated and talked-about new bands in the UK together on the same bill, sure to be an unforgettable way to kick off the resurgence of live music.

FALSE ADVERTISING + DITZ 2021 UK Tour Dates:

Jan 25th – Bristol – The Louisiana
Jan 26th – Birmingham – Hare and Hounds 2
Jan 27th – Leeds – Brudenell
Jan 28th – Blackpool – Bootleg Social
Jan 29th – Glasgow – Broadcast
Jan 30th – Hull – The New Adelphi
Feb 01st – Sunderland – Independent
Feb 02nd – Manchester – Night & Day Cafe
Feb 03rd – Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach
Feb 04th – London- The Shacklewell Arms
Feb 05th – Brighton – The Hope & Ruin

Purchase tickets for all shows at: https://linktr.ee/ditzband

DITZ live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 21.02.20 (pics Nick Linazasoro) (click on pics to enlarge!)

DITZ online:
https://www.facebook.com/ditzband
https://www.instagram.com/ditzband
https://twitter.com/ditzband

FALSE ADVERTISING online:
https://falseadvertising.co/
https://twitter.com/falseadv
https://www.facebook.com/falseadv

Tour flyer

 

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
September 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Hove web designer helps firms tackle covid constraints

Posted On01 Sep 2020

NHS top tips for sun safety and hot weather advice

Posted On12 Aug 2020

Revolutionising the South East’s property market

Posted On08 Jun 2020

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com