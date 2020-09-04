Brighton band DITZ announce co-headline UK tour

Hotly-tipped Brighton noise-rock band DITZ are pleased to announce that they will be heading out on tour with fellow Alcopop! Records labelmates FALSE ADVERTISING. They will be joining forces for a Jan/Feb 2021 run of UK co-headline tour dates early next year to celebrate the long-awaited return of live music following the pandemic.

Recently releasing their brilliant ‘5 Songs’ EP with Alcopop, for the past year Brighton hardcore-influenced post-punks DITZ have been riding an effusive wave of press and radio support for their searing string of abrasive early singles including ‘Seeking Arrangement’, ‘Gayboy’, ‘Total 90’ and ‘Role Model’. Their notoriously riotous live shows are fast becoming a thing of legend, and the band are chomping at the bit to get back to live performances.

Speaking about the tour, DITZ vocalist Cal said: “By the time January rolls around we’re not going to have played a show for nearly a year. We can’t wait to get on the road with our label mates False Advertising in the new year. Long live live music!”

Commenting on the news, False Advertising vocalist Jen Hingley said: “With the best of intentions and the utmost excitement, we are impeccably thrilled to be announcing our tour with DITZ next year, where we hope to visit a number of incredible independent venues across the country that for very obvious and necessary reasons have had to stay all too silent this year. We have months and months of energy stored up, and can’t want to get back on stage to unleash all of that alongside one of the loudest and best bands I have ever had the pleasure of hearing!”

FALSE ADVERTISING released their critically-acclaimed debut album ‘Brainfreeze’ in 2019 via Alcopop! Records, following a run of successful independently released singles and EPs, and were recently hailed by Kerrang! Magazine as “a grungy noise-pop trio reinvigorating the old school vibe of US alt-rock”.

Like many others, the band had the rug of a jam-packed festival season pulled out from under them this year, but consoled themselves keeping busy during lockdown by appearing in Jamie Lenman’s latest video, and playing various online festivals including DORK Magazine’s Homeschool and 2000 Trees’ 2000 Screens. They also recorded a series of livestreamed covers for their ‘Ice Cream Sundays’ series, featuring tracks by Arcade Fire, Grimes, Deftones, The Cardigans and St Vincent.

With both bands hotly-tipped by the likes of BBC Radio One, BBC 6music, Radio X, NME, So Young Magazine, Loud & Quiet, The Line of Best Fit, UPSET, DIY Magazine, CLASH and more, the forthcoming Jan/Feb 2021 tour dates will be one of the first chances to catch two of the most anticipated and talked-about new bands in the UK together on the same bill, sure to be an unforgettable way to kick off the resurgence of live music.

FALSE ADVERTISING + DITZ 2021 UK Tour Dates:

Jan 25th – Bristol – The Louisiana

Jan 26th – Birmingham – Hare and Hounds 2

Jan 27th – Leeds – Brudenell

Jan 28th – Blackpool – Bootleg Social

Jan 29th – Glasgow – Broadcast

Jan 30th – Hull – The New Adelphi

Feb 01st – Sunderland – Independent

Feb 02nd – Manchester – Night & Day Cafe

Feb 03rd – Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 04th – London- The Shacklewell Arms

Feb 05th – Brighton – The Hope & Ruin

