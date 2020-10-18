Brighton woman faces trial on burglary charge

A Brighton woman will face a trial by jury in the new year on a charge of burglary.

Sophie Gullen, 31, of Church Street, Brighton, is charged with burgling a home in Tidy Street, in the North Laine area of Brighton, last month.

Gullen, formerly of Cambridge Road, Hove, denied the charge when she appeared at Hove Crown Court on Friday (16 October).

She admitted handling stolen goods including electronic items, clothes, a bag and a burse,

Judge Shani Barnes, the former honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, remanded Gullen in custody until the trial starts in late February.