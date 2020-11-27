Brighton girl, 12, goes missing

A 12-year-old girl from Brighton has been reported missing today (Friday 27 November).

Sussex Police this afternoon issued an urgent appeal for help finding her.

The force said: “Police are urgently searching for missing 12-year-old girl Hope Stokes.

“Hope was last seen at around 10.40am on Friday (27 November) getting on a train at Moulsecoomb station, Brighton, heading towards Lewes.

“It is thought she will be using the train network to travel out of Sussex.

“She is described as white, 5ft 2in, of slim to medium build, with long dark brown hair with light brown highlights.

“When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black hooded top, black trainers and a black Puffa style jacket.

“She was also carrying a cream and grey coloured bag with gold chains on it.

“Anyone who sees Hope or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 466 of 27/11.”