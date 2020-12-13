Brighton rape suspect arrested
Police investigating an allegation of rape and sexual assault at The Level in Brighton a fortnight ago have arrested a suspect.
Sussex Police said this afternoon (Sunday 13 December): “Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Brighton.
“A 21-year-old woman was walking home near The Level when she was approached by a man who then attacked her sometime between 3.30am and 5.30am on Saturday 28 November.
“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
“On Saturday evening (12 December), officers arrested a 21-year-old man from Brighton on suspicion of rape and sexual assault of a woman.
“He remains in custody and officers are continuing their investigation.”
