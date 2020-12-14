brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Council to use weighted poll for first time in cycle lane consultation

Posted On 14 Dec 2020 at 5:11 pm
Comments: 6


A consultation on extending the city’s covid cycle lanes will use a weighted survey to ensure the council doesn’t only listen to “the loudest voices”.

Brighton and Hove councillors are being asked to approve a six week consultation on plans to extend the seafront and Old Shoreham Road cycle lanes westwards and to widen the A23 cycle lane.

Permanent improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users in Western Road are also included.

The schemes will be paid for using £2.376 million of government funding – with one of the conditions being that a “meaningful” consultation taking note of a wide range of views rather than just the usual voices on both sides of the often fraught debate.

The details are still being finalised, but council papers say those being surveyed will be “representative members of the public” – i.e. a cross section of people representing the same demographic splits Brighton and Hove’s general population.

Amy Heley, Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “The way we are moving around our city is changing and we need more options for travel.

“We want everyone, to be able to travel safely, accessibly and sustainably around Brighton & Hove.

“Government has awarded Brighton & Hove City Council funding to continue work on active travel options and have offered more time to implement schemes. We are using this time to ensure that a consultation plan is in place so residents and other interested parties can comment.

“Covid-19 continues to present us with huge challenges and how we travel around the city has a part to play in our health. Providing more options for safe travel around our city can reduce toxic emissions and improve air quality, as well as improve our own physical and mental health and wellbeing.

“These changes also help to tackle the climate crisis and meet the city’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

“It’s important that residents, schools, businesses, community and stakeholder groups get to have their say on these measures and I am looking forward to a meaningful consultation early next year.

“In his letter to local authorities, the Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said that consultation ‘should not be confused with listening only to the loudest voices’ and I’m very keen to hear what our city as a whole has to say on these ambitious plans for active travel.”

The consultation will also include a range of more traditional methods, including

  • Questionnaires on the scheme proposals, both available online and in paper format
  • Leaflets posted to properties close to the proposals, supported by postcards sent to properties in a wider area
  • Focus groups with key community stakeholders such as disabled people and older people;
  • Working with businesses, schools and pupils.

Following the consultation, proposed for a six-week period starting at the latest February 1 proposals will be designed in more detail, taking into account feedback from the consultation, and will be subject to approval by councillors at a future committee.

Public opinion surveys will also take place before and after any implementation, as well as scheme monitoring.

Changes to Madeira Drive, agreed by councillors in September, are being delivered under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order and therefore consulted separately. The road is currently operating one-way eastbound. Future work to be completed include provision of a cycle lane, increasing the number of blue badge bays and changing the orientation of pay and display parking.

  1. Chaz 14 December 2020 at 6.17pm Reply

    Ha Ha B&HCC will ask residents. Nice one.
    No, they wont, they will ask the lobbying cyclist cult of the Greens and that is that.
    Pathetic.

  2. Max 14 December 2020 at 6.20pm Reply

    Great to have some details about how the Council will consider making the city better and safer for people who walk, wheel and cycle.

    The more people who feel it’s safe and enjoyable to switch to active travel, the fewer journeys will be made by cars, freeing road space for those who have to drive.

    Giving more people more choice about how to travel in Brighton and Hove is fair.

  3. fed-up with brighton politics 14 December 2020 at 6.47pm Reply

    As someone who physically can’t walk all that far, especially uphill, and can’t cycle for the same reason, a joined-up and flattish continuous bus service along the 259 between East Brighton and across Hove on the actual seafront would be extremely welcome. It makes no sense that, because B&H buses and Stagecoach did some kind of deal whereby B&H got the route to Eastbourne and Stagecoach did the other end, we end up with one city (B&H) that has no easy bus route along the front between Brighton and Hove, which are supposed to be the same city. Wake up, council and bus companies!!

  4. Hendra 14 December 2020 at 7.37pm Reply

    So, the stage is being set for the ‘consultation’ to be fiddled. Unbelievable. Why not just admit that the vast majority of voters will reject this change? The Greens/Momentum idiots are running scared of having a legitimate consultation. That’s democracy!

    • Rolivan 14 December 2020 at 10.34pm Reply

      Is ex Green councillor Ian Davey still playing a role in Transport Planning in The City as I believe He has some sort of job at one of The Universities?

  5. Nigel Edmonds 14 December 2020 at 7.41pm Reply

    It is beyond belief that you feel that talking to a wider audience is going to make what’s happening to ourTown any easier for the people that make this Town tick.
    Have you actually used this time at all to fully monitor the incredible misery you are causing everybody throughout this Town.
    Are you still not realising that you are causing more toxic fumes on the innocent public through your complete stupidity.
    Have you not noticed how unhappy everybody that has to move around OUR TOWN in their everyday lives just to make ends meet are.
    They are losing time and money over your complete and utter nonsense.
    Not to mention the emergency services who are struggling to get to seriously sick patients who incidentally happen to have COVID-19.
    This is not about what you think you can get from the Government in regards to Financial monies this is about racking people’s everyday lives and making them wish they lived elsewhere.
    How is this a caring and sharing situation for all when the real businesses that make this once amazing Town tick over are being hounded at every hurdle.
    You need to stop this absolute debacle of a mission you seem to be on and put things back to how they were before all the good and honest and hard working people of this town decide enough is enough and leave forever.
    You should be ashamed of yourselves.

