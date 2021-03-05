Share your views about how we can ‘Build Back Better’

I’m sure we all welcomed the news announced by the government last week regarding a route out of lockdown.

The vaccine rollout is going well thanks to the hard work of the NHS, key workers and volunteers.

As long as we remain vigilant in driving down covid-19 transmission, seeing friends and family by the summer is now a real possibility.

With the talk of lockdown coming to an end, thoughts turn towards recovery and the kind of city and society we want to live in post-covid.

Labour is calling for the council to lead on efforts to “Build Back Better”.

Build Back Better is a national campaign that calls for coronavirus recovery plans to be based on a set of progressive principles.

They include protecting public services, rebuilding society with a transformative Green New Deal, investing in people over big corporations, securing the health and needs of everyone and ensuring our recovery leaves no one behind.

As we start to recover from the pandemic, we have the chance to create a safer, fairer, cleaner, greener and more sustainable city. A city with new, green jobs that could be crucial for a sustainable economic recovery. A place in which everyone can make a living and enjoy life without facing discrimination. A place where people can afford to find a home, that celebrates the importance of nature and culture and understands the need to face up to the urgency of our climate crisis.

Our city needs a coronavirus recovery plan that doesn’t just attempt to return us to “normality” but a recovery plan that actually builds back better. A plan that protects public services, tackles inequality, provides secure well-paid jobs, improves quality of life and creates a more resilient economy which can combat the climate emergency.

That’s why I’ve called on the administration to support the Build Back Better campaign. I’ve asked them to join me in writing to the government calling for policy changes to support a national Build Back Better plan and to set up an online hub where people across the city can feed in their recovery ideas.

I want to hear your views about how we recover from this pandemic. We need a city-wide debate on how Brighton and Hove can Build Back Better – and we will all have a role to play in shaping a post-pandemic future for the city.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.