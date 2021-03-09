Female Garage-Punk trio from Tarantino’s ‘Kill Bill’ film announce new Brighton concert date

The 5.6.7.8’s have announced that their rescheduled Brighton concert date at Patterns will now take place on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

AGMP concert promoters will be bringing the trio across direct from Japan, as The 5.6.7.8’s hail from Tokyo. They were formed in the early 1990’s. Stylistically, the band take their inspiration from Fifties & Sixties Rock ‘n’ Roll and have been compared to artists such as Link Wray, Dick Dale, The Sonics, Bo Diddley, The Trashmen, Chuck Berry, The Detroit Cobras and more.

They performed three songs in the 2003 Quentin Tarantino film ‘Kill Bill Vol. 1’ where they performed covers of The Rock-a-Teens song ‘Woo Hoo’, The Ikettes song ‘I’m Blue’ and their own track ‘I Walk Like Jayne Mansfield’.

According to Kill Bill director Quentin Tarantino, he discovered the music of The 5.6.7.8’s after hearing it in an urban clothing store in Tokyo, hours before going to the airport. Tarantino asked if he could purchase the CD from the store, as he had no time to go to a music shop. When the shop assistant on duty refused, the manager was called. When Tarantino offered the manager double the retail price of the CD, he acquired it

The 5.6.7.8’s are:

Yoshiko “Ronnie” Fujiyama (vocals & guitar)

Sachiko Fujii (vocals & drums)

Akiko Omo (vocals & bass)

Come on everyone let’s sing along to the video of ‘Woo Hoo’. Click HERE for the video and sing along to the lyrics below! Ready? Here we gooooo:

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo… yeah

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Oh, yeah

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Woo hoo woo hoo hoo

Support at the Patterns, Brighton gig will come from The Masonics which features Micky Hampshire (Thee Milkshakes), John Gibbs (Kaisers, Wildebeests) and Bruce Brand (Thee Mighty Caesars, Thee Headcoats, Holly Golightly, Thee Milkshakes, The Pop Rivets).

Their 1991 debut eponymously titled album on Hangman Records carried on the sound and the spirit of The Milkshakes. More albums have followed on Sympathy for the Record Industry, Vinyl Japan, Damaged Goods and Dirty Water Records.

Snap up your tickets HERE or HERE before they all sell out.

Visit The 5.6.7.8’s official website for more information – www.the5678s.com.

