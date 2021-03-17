Court remands man charged with two sex attacks in Brighton

A court has remanded a man who was charged with exposing himself and carrying out two sex attacks in Brighton.

Abdullah Rahman, 36, was alleged to have committed the offences on Monday and was brought before the bench today.

Sussex Police said: “A man has appeared in court on sex offence charges after two incidents in which women were assaulted in Brighton city centre.

“Abdullah Rahman, 36, unemployed, of no fixed address, appeared in custody at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 March, charged with two offences of sexual assault by touching over clothing and one offence of indecent exposure.

“One is alleged to have occurred in London Road just before midday on Monday 15 March and the other one in nearby Trafalgar Street a few minutes later.

“He was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 20 April.”

Detective Sergeant Jenny Pietersen, of Brighton CID, said: “Officers responded swiftly to these reports and the arrest was made nearby shortly afterwards.

“Anyone who has concerns or who wishes to speak to us on learning of this case can do so at any time, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 523 of 15/03.”