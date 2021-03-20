Three goals three goals – Brighton & Hove Albion beat Newcastle to ease relegation fears

Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Newcastle United 0

Albion finally did what they have long threatened to do, not only comprehensively outplay a team but out score them as well.

Almost from the start the Seagulls looked dangerous, with a cross delivered by Neal Maupay finding debutant Jakub Moder who snatched at it and fired over.

Moder had another chance a few minutes later but saw his effort saved by Martin Dubravka.

Gross was getting a lot of space down the right and a lot of opportunity to perfect his trademark Cruyff’ turn and Moder was popping up all over the place and looked extremely useful.

Neal Maupay did have the ball in the net but was adjudged to have fouled Dubravka.

The match appeared to turn on an accidental collision between Yves Bissouma and Issac Hayden. Hayden was stretchered off and replaced by Newcastle substitute Jeff Hendrick.

Albion’s breakthrough came in the time added on for the injury. Joel Veltman played an excellent ball up to Leandro Trossard who fired a curling shot into the bottom corner to give Albion at half-time lead.

The entire match could have changed four minutes into the second half, as Ryan Fraser’s shot hit Robert Sanchez’s post, with the keeper beaten, and rebounded to safety.

Albion continued to dominate possession immediately after Newcastle’s near miss and when Trossard carried the ball forward and picked out Danny Welbeck on the edge of the area, Albion’s ex-England striker unleashed a shot and put Albion into a very rare two-goal lead.

Newcastle appeared to have few answers to Albion’s domination and after a period with few chances Gross produced an excellent cross for Maupay to half volley an effort across Dubravka’s goal to put Albion 3-0 up.

The Seagulls had a few chances to equal their top flight scoring record, with substitute Andi Zeqiri and Maupay both having half chances.

Albion were able to finish the match like it was a training routine passing the ball around at the back and occasionally pinging balls forward.

The Seagulls’ next opponent are slightly more daunting as they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday 4 April.

However, the Albion are currently six points clear of Fulham who occupy 18th place, the last relegation place, and are 11 goals better off and still have a game in hand.