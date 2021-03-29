Brighton and Hove Labour leader to step down

Former council boss Nancy Platts is to step down from her role as leader of the Labour opposition group on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Councillor Platts said that she had taken the decision because of the growing demands of her successful business.

She became the leader of the Labour group in May 2019 and served as leader of the council from then until July last year.

Her stint at the helm included steering Brighton and Hove through the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, pushing for more council housing and affordable homes – and setting up the Climate Assembly.

At the upcoming Labour group annual general meeting (AGM) next month, Councillor Platts intends to step down as leader of the opposition.

As well as devoting time to her growing business, she plans to focus on working with residents in her East Brighton ward and on her community and voluntary work across the city.

Councillor Platts said: “It’s been a real honour to have led the city I call home, both as leader of the council and leader of the opposition.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me in my time as Labour leader, in particular – council officers, my deputy Councillor John Allcock and my fellow Labour councillors, as well as Labour Party members across Brighton and Hove.

“As Labour leader I sought to remove the barriers between residents and politicians by improving the way we communicate and fostering a healthy dialogue with people across the city.

“I want to thank everyone who has engaged with my columns, sent me your ideas and got in touch with your views – we took all of these on board as we set the direction for the city.

“I’m taking a step back for a short while as my business is growing and I’m somebody who likes to throw myself 100 per cent into everything I do.

“With my business taking off, I feel now is the right time to hand over the leader of the opposition role on Brighton and Hove City Council.

“This will enable me to spend more time in my ward, working with and supporting the residents of East Brighton who have been hit hard by the pandemic, with many struggling with housing costs and relying on food banks.

“I really love the work I do in the community where I am the co-event director of East Brighton parkrun, a member of GoodGym and a member of the Brighton Cooking Club.

“I have recently become involved in the set-up of Brighton Community Workshop and Tool Library – I’m really excited about getting this project off the ground to benefit the whole city.

“Whoever takes over as Labour leader will have my full support.

“I will remain a very active and vocal member of the Labour group and will continue to work towards delivering the Council Plan in the best interests of the city.”