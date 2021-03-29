Charity helps Hove school children nurture a love of nature

Children at a Hove primary have been bedding back in since they returned to school, planting seeds in a garden designed to nurture their love of nature.

And teaching the youngsters outdoor life lessons has been made easier thanks to the generosity of a local charity and a garden centre.

The Budding Foundation handed over tons of topsoil to West Blatchington Primary School, in Hangleton Way, Hove.

The charity’s founder Clive Gravett visited the school and also gave pupils “a large supply of seeds, pots and compost, all generously provided by Mayberry Garden Centre”.

West Blatch teacher Kate Heym worked with volunteers to create the school’s garden, with a pond, pathways, decking and 14 raised beds – one for each class to grow vegetables and other plants.

The school contacted family-owned Mayberry, in Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, for help.

Mayberry, which is part of the Tates of Sussex group, proved happy to help – and Mr Gravett liaised with Miss Heym to work out what the school needed

The Budding Foundation – named after lawnmower inventor Edwin Beard Budding – handed over four cubic metres of topsoil to fill the raised beds.

Mr Gravett, who also delivered the seeds, pots and compost that Mayberry donated, said: “It was great meeting the children who were very enthusiastic and keen to get started with the seed sowing.

“With children having been restricted in their activities by the pandemic, it is now essential that they are encouraged to spend time outside enjoying new challenges.”

His charity has a horticultural focus in its work with children, often those with disadvantages, and aims to channel “Budding the inventor to help and inspire budding young people”.