Coronavirus rate halves in a week in Brighton and Hove

The rate of reported new cases of the coronavirus has halved in a week, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

In the week to Saturday 3 April there were just 44 new cases of covid-19 in Brighton and Hove despite many more people having regular tests.

The rate per 100,000 people – at 15.1 – was among the lowest in the country and was well below the 36.6 rate for the whole of England.

In the previous week, to Saturday 27 March, there were 90 new cases – or 30.9 positive tests for every 100,000 people.

According to Brighton and Hove City Council, there have been 14,428 confirmed covid cases in Brighton and Hove since the virus was first identified.

The number of deaths in Brighton and Hove, with covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate, totalled 462 by Friday 26 March and registered by Saturday 3 April.

The past four weeks’ figures for Brighton and Hove include 133 deaths from all causes, including 17 with covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate.

The number of deaths recorded by Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals (BSUH), which runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, totalled 477.

The last death of a patient who had tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days was towards the end of last month.

There were 28 covid deaths in total at BSUH in March but only two in the final week of the month.

The trust merged with neighbouring Western Sussex Hospitals to become University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

Western has so far recorded 481 covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 10 of those reported last month and none for a fortnight.

Just four patients at the Royal Sussex yesterday (Wednesday 7 April) were found to have the coronavirus, with none of those requiring high dependency or intensive care.

More than 90 per cent of people over 50 in Brighton and Hove have had at least their first vaccination.

A total of 133,614 jabs have been given reaching 118,537 people, including almost 34,000 people under 50, many of them carers or clinically vulnerable.

Those having their vaccine today (Thursday 8 April) were handed a leaflet about the risk of blood clotting after concerns were raised.

The leaflet said that this side effect was “extremely rare” and was being monitored.